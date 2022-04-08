Mark Hockings (mesh) launches ‘Reset’ single for his Blackcarburning project

COP International presents Blackcarburning’s EP “Reset”. Blackcarburning is the solo project of Mark Hockings, frontman of UK electropop outfit mesh. The EP features a single mix by John Fryer, a club remix by SOMAN, and two original tracks that will not appear on the forthcoming album including the track “Get Ready!” performed by Neil Francis.

In this latest work, Hockings takes on multiple roles including writing, singing, and programming, and describes the tracks as “electronic music written around songs, emotion, and energy.”

He further adds, “The tracks were written to see what I could achieve by working primarily on my own. It’s been a vehicle for exploring new songwriting and programming ideas, to experiment with sound design and to develop some exciting new directions.”

A video for “Reset” was created by visual artist Howie Venton using some cutting-edge AI. Check the result below.

You can download the release below.

<a href="https://blackcarburning.bandcamp.com/album/reset-ep">Reset EP by blackcarburning</a>