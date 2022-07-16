Keening – The Yellow Portal (Album – Icy Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Wave-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Last year Marc Atkinson (previously involved with The Raudive)…
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Wave-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Last year Marc Atkinson (previously involved with The Raudive) released the EP “Erase” as an appetizer to this debut album.
Content: Among the ten songs of the album you’ll re-discover the 3 EP-songs. Keening moves on exploring sugar-coated Wave/Dream-Pop compositions. Most of the songs are pretty long, composed with mainly guitar and electronic arrangements with sweet vocals on top.
+ + + : The dreamy sensation of the composition might lead you in trance. The most noticeable cuts are the familiar “Erase” and “Silence Is Golden”.
– – – : The songs are pretty long and without that much variety. The composition becomes rapidly predictable and the monotonous production of the vocals create a soporific effect.
Conclusion: This work is a rather disappointing production missing passion and any kind of climax.
Best songs: “Erase”, “Silence Is Golden”.
Rate: 5.
Artist: www.facebook.com/thekeening
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether