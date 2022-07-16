Keening – The Yellow Portal (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Last year Marc Atkinson (previously involved with The Raudive) released the EP “Erase” as an appetizer to this debut album.

Content: Among the ten songs of the album you’ll re-discover the 3 EP-songs. Keening moves on exploring sugar-coated Wave/Dream-Pop compositions. Most of the songs are pretty long, composed with mainly guitar and electronic arrangements with sweet vocals on top.

+ + + : The dreamy sensation of the composition might lead you in trance. The most noticeable cuts are the familiar “Erase” and “Silence Is Golden”.

– – – : The songs are pretty long and without that much variety. The composition becomes rapidly predictable and the monotonous production of the vocals create a soporific effect.

Conclusion: This work is a rather disappointing production missing passion and any kind of climax.

Best songs: “Erase”, “Silence Is Golden”.

Rate: 5.

Artist: www.facebook.com/thekeening

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords