Echodead – Enter The Void (Digital/CD Album – Caustic Records)
Carsten Roggenbuck, a talented German musician, first introduced his Echodead project with the debut album “Random Headnoise Parallax”, released on EK Product in 2021. At the end of 2024, he made a powerful return to Caustic Records with “Enter The Void”. This thirteen-track album offers a wild and immersive journey through Dark-Electro and old-school EBM territory. The sound is intensely aggressive yet meticulously crafted, featuring raw, irresistible sequences supported by deep bass lines. The relentless, hellish rhythms push the listener to the edge of hard EBM, making it a must-hear for fans of Funker Vogt and Front Line Assembly. “Enter The Void” is a standout release that deserves the attention of every dedicated EBM enthusiast, solidifying Echodead as a hidden gem ready to claim its place in the spotlight. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Six Bad Robots”:
https://causticrecords.bandcamp.com/track/six-bad-robots
