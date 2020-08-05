EBM duo Invisible Devastation has brand new single out: ‘Chernoyarsk’ – check it out !

“Chernoyarsk” is a brand new download single by Russian harsh electro / EBM duo Invisible Devastation out on SkyQode and available on all digital platforms. The new single features four tracks including the title track “Chernoyarsk”, a power-packed harsh electro dance floor killer, an updated version of their hit track “The Devil” from the debut album, a live version of “I Am Bastard” recorded during the band’s online concert and the instrumental version of the title track.

The band was formed back in 2009, as a side-project of two members of one of Russia’s best synthpop bands, Mechanical Apfelsine. In 2015, they released their debut album “The 13th Apostle” which got a lot of positive feedback from fans and DJs worldwide. After releasing a follow-up EP in 2016, the duo went on a prolonged hiatus. In April 2020, they surprised all their fans with a comeback single “I am Bastard” and announced their plans for more releases this year.

Invisible Devastation is sure to appeal to fans of Funker Vogt, Decoded Feedback and the like.

Tracklist:

Chernoyarsk

The Devil 2.0

I Am Bastard (Live)

Chernoyarsk (Instrumental)

Listen here or download right here from digital platforms:

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.