Ministry releases Unity Mix of ‘Good Trouble’ to honor John Lewis

Congressman John Lewis’ death on July 17, 2020 had a profound impact on Ministry’s Al Jourgensen and inspired the new song “Good Trouble”. In honor of one year since his passing, Ministry has released the new “Unity Mix” of the song that features N.W.A.’s Arabian Prince and guitarist Cesar Soto.

You can check out the track below.

John Robert Lewis was an American statesman and civil rights activist and was also the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) from 1963 to 1966. Lewis was one of the “Big Six” leaders of groups who organized the 1963 March on Washington to end legalized racial segregation in the United States.

Lewis was first elected to Congress in 1986 and served 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Due to his length of service, he became the dean of the Georgia congressional delegation.

On July 17, 2020, Lewis died at the age of 80. Then President Donald Trump ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in response to Lewis’s death.