Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes and British artist and singer/violinist Wendy Bevan release new video + new Duran Duran single to be revealed tonight

(Photo by Radka Leitmeritz) Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes and British artist and singer/violinist Wendy Bevan have released the third installment of their four part Astronomia project “Astronomia III: heaven and hell in the serpent’s tail”. Ahead of the release, the pair have shared the album’s opening track “Meteor Shower” which you can check below.

Over the course of 2020, the duo collaborated on a series of 52 cinematic instrumentals inspired by the universe. These works are presented across four 13-track, individually named albums, as the Astronomia project. The first release “The Fall of Saturn” was on the Spring Equinox (March 20), the second; “The Rise Of Lyra” on the Summer Solstice (June 21) and this third release falls on the Autumn Equinox (September 22). The final installment will be released on the Winter Solstice (December 21).

In related news, today, Duran Duran will reveal their new track “Tonight United”, produced by the band alongside the Italian producer Giorgio Moroder. It’s the fourth song to be taken from their fifteenth studio album, “Future Past” to be released on October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG.

For now, here’s “Meteor Shower”.