Thomas Ekelund and Henrik Nordvargr Björkk unite to record ‘Lidaverken Del I: Att i Vådeld Förgås’

Here’s something you should check out asap. Two Swedish industrial artists have united as Det Kätterska Förbund (The Heretical Association) for the release of the album “Lidaverken Del I: Att i Vådeld Förgås”, namely Nordvargr and ᚦᛟᚦ ᚷᛁᚷ aka Thomas Ekelund (Trepaneringsritualen and Dead Letters Spell Out Dead Words).

Ekelund, who also runs the label When Skies Are Grey besides, and Henrik Nordvargr Björkk (MZ.412, Pouppée Fabrikk, Folkstorm etc) have both been slowly and methodically working for almost 5 years to finish the first album of this project. The result, 7 strong industrial rhythm tracks, is rather excellent as you can hear below. Out via UK’s finest industrial label Cold Spring.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/lidaverken-del-i-att-i-v-deld-f-rg-s-csr265cd-lp">Lidaverken Del I: Att i Vådeld Förgås (CSR265CD/LP) by Det Kätterska Förbund (Nordvargr + Trepaneringsritualen)</a>