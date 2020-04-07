Duran Duran’s John Taylor recovering from coronavirus: ‘It isn’t always a killer’

(Photo by John Taylor) In a facebook post Duran Duran’s John Taylor has announced that he tested positive with the Corona Virus almost 3 weeks ago. Taylor, 59, is amidst the target group that often develops more serious health problems when getting infected, but likes to think that “perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19.”

As far as the symptoms, he describes it as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’ and he came out of it feeling okay unlike ten thousands of others who died after being infected.

In a further reaction he says: “My heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.”

Musician & actor

Nigel John Taylor is best known as the bass guitarist and founding member of new romantic band Duran Duran. Duran Duran was one of the most popular bands in the world during the 1980s due in part to their revolutionary music videos which played in heavy rotation in the early days of MTV. Taylor played with Duran Duran from its founding in 1978 until 1997, when he left to pursue a solo recording and film career.

He recorded a dozen solo releases (albums, EPs, and video projects) through his private record label B5 Records over the next four years, had a lead role in the movie “Sugar Town”, and made appearances in a half dozen other film projects. He rejoined Duran Duran for a reunion of the original five members of the group in 2001 and has remained with the group since. The current permanent members of Duran Duran are Simon Le Bon (singer), John Taylor (bass guitar), Nick Rhodes (synthesizer) and Roger Taylor (drums).

Taylor was also a member of two supergroups: The Power Station and Neurotic Outsiders.

