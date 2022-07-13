Duet Emmo share remastered version of ‘Heart Of Hearts (Or So It Seems)’ from the reissue of Daniel Miller, Edvard Graham Lewis and B.C. Gilbert’s sole collaboration

July 13, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Angela Conway) Duet Emmo have shared a new track from the remastered reissue…

Cult trio project Duet Emmo gets its'Or so it seems' album reissued in a remastered version

(Photo by Angela Conway) Duet Emmo have shared a new track from the remastered reissue of Daniel Miller, Edvard Graham Lewis and B.C. Gilbert’s sole collaboration, “Or So It Seems”, which is out 19 August 2022. “Or So It Seems” has been remastered from the original analogue tapes by Stefan Betke.

Available on vinyl for the first time since its original release, the album has been expanded to double vinyl and is released on special edition white vinyl, as a limited edition of 400 on orange vinyl via Bleep (both with high-definition download), CD and digitally on 19 August 2022.

This is a true classic which should be in your collection without any doubt. You will also recognize where Alan Wilder sampled some of the material for his very first Recoil album “1+2” from 1986. A must-have, and that first Recoil album too.

“Heart Of Hearts (Or So It Seems)” is an 8-minute remix of the album’s title track, originally available on the b-side of the 12” of “Or So It Seems”. You can check the remastered version below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Cult trio project Duet Emmo gets its 'Or so it seems' album reissued in a remastered version

Duet Emmo share remastered version of ‘Heart Of Hearts (Or So It Seems)’ from the reissue of Daniel Miller, Edvard Graham Lewis and B.C. Gilbert’s sole collaboration

July 13, 2022 bernard
Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

Mach FoX from Zwaremachine releases new solo electronic album

July 13, 2022 bernard
German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster announces final solo album 'Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks'

German industrial veteran Rüdiger Schuster announces final solo album ‘Schuster III – Final Ten Industrial Tracks’

July 13, 2022 bernard
Post-punk trio Northern Gloom ink deal with Epictronic label and release video for 'Lust'

Post-punk trio Northern Gloom ink deal with Epictronic label and release video for ‘Lust’

July 13, 2022 bernard
Post-punk act Princess Ugly back with all new single and video 'Start Below'

Post-punk act Princess Ugly back with all new single and video ‘Start Below’

July 13, 2022 bernard