Dublin synthpop artist Circuit3 back with new ‘Overview Effect’ EP ahead of full length album

Dublin synthpop artist Circuit3 has released his new “Overview Effect” EP and video for the title track via Manchester’s AnalogueTrash label.

The EP is a teaser for the “Technology For The Youth” LP (out July 15 via AnalogueTrash) and was mastered by Richard Dowling known for his work with amongst many others New Order and Sparks. On the EP we find 5 tracks including 4 versions of “Overview Effect” by by KeX/1 (Lloyd Price of The Frixion) and AnalogueTrash label-mates Vieon next to a radio-edit and the non-album track “Ariane 5”. On vocals we find Alessia Turcato.

Peter Fitzpatrick explains the meaning of the title track: “After observing our planet from space, astronauts feel obliged and responsible for the care of this tiny fragile ball of life, shielded only by a paper-thin atmosphere. The cool rich kids are going to space. It’s all the rage. Maybe we should protect what’s left of this planet before playing space tourists? The universe isn’t going anywhere. The earth certainly is. Our house is on fire.”

This new EP follows the lead single “Future Radio”, which was co-produced by Wolfgang Flür (Kraftwerk) collaborator iEuropean (Sean Barron) and was co-written with Brian McCloskey. It also features a remix by Ricardo Autobahn (AKA John Matthews), best known as one half of Spray and the UK act The Cuban Boys.

Circuit3 debuted with the “Siliconchipsuperstar” LP (2018), followed by “The Price Of Nothing & The Value Of Everything” (2019). He also recently featured on Rodney Cromwell’s “Opus Three” EP.

Here’s the video for the title track “Overview Effect”.

You can download the full EP below.

<a href="https://circuit3.bandcamp.com/album/overview-effect">Overview Effect by Circuit3</a>