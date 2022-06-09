Brutal Resonance launches official podcast

Our colleagues from the industrial and dark electronic website and record label Brutal Resonance have launched their first official podcast.

Started by the site’s editor-in-chief, Steven Gullotta, the podcast will be a steady show focusing on the best in industrial, dark electro, synthwave, synthpop, darkwave, and a variety of other genres that Brutal Resonance has been known to cover.

Steven Gullotta explains more on the content: “Curated playlists, special episodes focusing on record label’s discographies, and genre-specific episodes focusing on niche genres such as dark ambient and experimental music are planned. Brutal Resonance will also be expanding the podcast later on to include interviews, special guests, and more.”

You can stream the first episode below.


