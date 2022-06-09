Minimal Wave label edits second edition of ‘The Bedroom Tapes: A Compilation of Minimal Wave From Around The World (1980-1991)’ on vinyl

Out via Veronica Vasicka’s Minimal Wave is “A Compilation of Minimal Wave From Around The World (1980-1991), The Bedroom Tapes”. This release, originally first released in 2018, features rare, unreleased, and licensed tracks all the way from Belgium to Australia to Japan.

This compilation is a follow-up in the series to “The Lost Tapes”, “The Found Tapes”, “The Hidden Tapes”, and “The Minimal Wave Tapes”. The twelve artists on this compilation mostly recorded their music onto 4-track tape in their bedroom studios. Musically you can expect German new wave, experimental electronic, early industrial body music from the Swedish countryside and melodic minimal synth.

“The Bedroom Tapes” presents songs from Pink Elln, Karen Marks, Disque Omo, Vorgruppe, Iham/Echo, Perfect Mother, Arvid Tuba, Subject, Denial, Unovidual, Aural indifference, and Autumn. All the material has been remastered and comes in a limited second edition of 999 copies, pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in heavy printed jacket accompanied by printed inner jacket with artists photos and info.

