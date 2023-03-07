Dronny Darko & Ugasanie – Dark Source Of The North (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Dronny Darko (Ukraine) and Ugasanie (Belarus) both are artists who really like to collaborate with other artists. This album resulted from their common efforts and is their second work together after “Arctic Gates”. They again explore an imaginary, hidden, world deep beneath the ice.
Content: The work is an invitation to a fictive voyage throughout the abyssal depths. You’ll notice multiple aquatic field recordings accentuating the concept. Sound-wise the tracks are moving in between pure reverie and darker, desolate passages creating a feeling of solitude.
+ + + : There’s an interesting mic of atmospheres running through the work; now dreamy and relaxing and then tormented and even disturbing. I like this darker side which is reaching its apotheosis at “Presence” which is by far the most ‘visual’ cut from the album. The album has been accomplished with delicate sound treatments.
– – – : I regret there are no more passages like “Presence”.
Conclusion: Both artists are pretty complementary and have composed a cool, intimate, ghost-like experience in sound.
Best songs: “Presence”, “Consequences”.
Rate: 8.
Artists: www.facebook.com/dronnydarko / www.facebook.com/uga5anie
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
