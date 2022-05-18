Dperd – Monsters (Album – My Kingdom Music)

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Carlo Disimone and Valeria Buono are getting back with a new album of their sonic brainchild Dperd. The album was released at the end of 2021, and features fifteen songs which have been announced as ‘a turning point’ in their career. It’s their seventh full length in history.

Content: The main evolution is the prominent English sung songs although you still will hear Italian vocals. The music remains driven by a dark and sweet production in sound. Somewhere in between Cinematic music and the sweet side of The Cure the songs are an invitation to dream away in a melancholic world. The male- and female vocals are alternating and also featured as a duo. The last part of the album is characterized by noticeable trumpet play.

+ + + : First I like the dark but artistic cover of the album which in a way perfectly stands for the music content; dark, melancholic and sensual. This sensual touch is created by the trumpet playing, injecting an authentic and ‘film-noir’ touch to the work. But the global feeling emerging at the surface of this album is the lightness and reverie, the work having a strong visual appeal.

– – – : I regret some songs aren’t a bit more extended while I still got the feeling the work is missing an absolute ‘hit’.

Conclusion: This seventh album by Dperd is touched by a great sonic chemistry resulting in a sensitive, dark and artistic creation.

Best songs: “For Too Many Years”, “No More No One”, “Crumbs Of Life”, “They Are Nothing”, “Vuoto”.

Rate: 8.

Artist:www.facebook.com/dperd

Label: www.mykingdommusic.net / www.facebook.com/mykingdommusicofficial