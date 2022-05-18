X Marks The Pedwalk launches new video ‘Sacred Ground’
Out now is the official video for X Marks The Pedwalk’s “Sacred Ground”. The track…
Out now is the official video for X Marks The Pedwalk’s “Sacred Ground”. The track is taken from the album “New / End” which was released on April 29th on CD and as download.
This is already the 3rd video from the Münster (GER) based band for their latest album and follows “Firestorm” and “Sailors At Dawn” which you can view both below as well.
Here are the two other videos.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether