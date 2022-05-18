X Marks The Pedwalk launches new video ‘Sacred Ground’

Out now is the official video for X Marks The Pedwalk’s “Sacred Ground”. The track is taken from the album “New / End” which was released on April 29th on CD and as download.

This is already the 3rd video from the Münster (GER) based band for their latest album and follows “Firestorm” and “Sailors At Dawn” which you can view both below as well.

Here are the two other videos.