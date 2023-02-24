Fatal Casualties release cover of ‘One hundred years’ (The Cure cover) with guest vocals by Alex Spalck (Pankow)

Fatal Casualties have published a cover of “One hundred years” (The Cure) with guest vocals made by Alex Spalck (Pankow). You can check the cover in the animated video below.

Fatal Casualties are Stefan Ljungdahl & Ivan Hirvonen. The band was formed in Stockholm, Sweden 1986 and was active between 1987-1991 before going dormant. During that period they recorded a bunch of demos and played live. In 2010 the duo reunited and on August 1st 2012, the band released its official debut EP “Paria” (self-released digitally and as a limited cd on Seja Records 20th of march 2013).

The Italian cult act Pankow, also written in Cyrillic letters ПАНКОВ in the early period, was formed in Florence in 1982. The founding members lasted only a few years. Later the band consisted of permanent members Maurizio Fasolo, Alex Spalck and Paolo Favati.

Here’s the video.