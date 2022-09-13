DI*ove – DI*version / Phase 1 (EP – DI*ove)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After having released two albums and a few EP’s Belgian EBM project DI*ove is back on track unleashing “DI*version”. The work features six songs and guest vocals by Nina & Sacha + Leather Strip.

Content: DI*ove moves on exploring the path of EBM. Belgium remains a prolific ground for talented EBM artists and Eric Manchiniste clearly appears to be one of the best students from the class. The songs are elaborated and achieved with precious details and effects, but still featuring a few extra influences like Electroclash and Minimal-Electro.

+ + + : If there’s a Belgian project you really need to discover it for sure is DI*ove. The songs are well-crafted, powerful, danceable and featuring great guest vocals. Claus Larsen is for sure a great name, but I even prefer the ‘sterile’ vocal’s production of Nina singing on two tracks. Sound-wise I like the retro-strings. “Liberty” sounds like a great opening piece, but I also have to mention “EBM – Old Brew Mix” for the cold female backings and male backing vocals.

– – – : There’s one instrumental song, which sounds cool, but it would have been even better with vocals on it. DI*ove maybe has to consider working with a full time band singer and Nina would be a right choice.

Conclusion: EBM made with intelligence and for the greatest satisfaction of the fans in this music genre.

Best songs: “EBM – Old Brew Mix”, “Liberty”, “CQ!”, “After 4 AM”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/diovepagehe