DI*ove – DI*ldo (Digital EP – DI*ove)
While I hadn’t entirely forgotten about DI*ove, it feels like ages since I last encountered this Belgian EBM project. In late 2024, they returned with a new EP featuring five tracks. True to their roots, the influences remain steeped in solid, danceable EBM, driven by powerful and efficient basslines. The vocals take on a slightly eerie tone, complemented by robotic effects that add depth to the production. Although this EP isn’t my personal favorite from DI*ove, I still believe they are a highly underrated Belgian act. Their work deserves far more recognition, and I can warmly recommend giving this EP a listen. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Wasted”:
https://diove.bandcamp.com/track/wasted
