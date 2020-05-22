DIE KREATUR announces first album and new videoclip

The German band DIE KREATUR, a collaboration of OOMPH!-frontman Dero Goi and Lord Of The Lost singer Chris Harms has released its debut album via Napalm Records. ‘Panoptikum’ is the name of this first album and it can be ordered here. It was released digitally, as digipak-cd, limited edition deluxe box, 3-cd earbook and 2-lp. The limited edition deluxe box contains the exclusive ‘Panoptikum 1920’ cd, featuring recordings of all songs in the style of the swinging 1920’s, recorded on an authentic piano, as well as two vocal microphones.

Both artists met each other in Leipzig (2015) during a common dj-set and worked already previously together on the songs ‘Europa’ of OOMPH! and ‘Abracadabra’ of Lord of the Lost. On ‘Panoptikum’ the Neue Deutsche Härte style is also strongly and clearly present.

DIE KREATUR: “Panoptikum comes up with a dark arc of suspense that takes the listener into the gloomy, winding alleys of the 1920s, where they meet freaks and creatures of all kinds. However, true evil awaits them not in the hideous creatures on display at Panoptikum, but behind the stuffy façade of the normal, respectable citizen that delights in their gruesome appearance. Panoptikum is the ruthless reflection of a decadent, self-indulgent and sated society. Will we be able to bear our own cruel face?”

Tracklist:

DIE KREATUR Kälter Als Der Tod Unzertrennlich Durch Die Nacht Zwei 100% Schlafes Braut Untergang Mensch/Maschine Was Mir Am Wichtigsten Ist Benutz Mich Glück Auf! Gott Verdammt

Bonustracks:

Goldener Reiter DIE KREATUR (Faderhead Remix) Kälter Als Der Tod (Solar Fake Remix)

The third videoclip ‘Untergang’ (‘Downfall’) was also released today and describes the third and last phase of a falling apart interpersonal relationship.

The band can be seen live on following locations, if the corona-virus finally will stop annoying us at least:

18.09.20 DE – Köln / Luxor

19.09.20 DE – Essen / Turock

25.09.20 DE – Hannover / Musikzentrum

26.09.20 DE – Hamburg / Gruenspan

02.10.20 DE – Berlin / Columbia Theater

03.10.20 DE – München / Backstage Halle

