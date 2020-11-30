Denver satanic synth act Hex Cassette releases new video and EP

The satanic synth act act Hex Cassette (aka Zachary Johnson) has a new music video and an upcoming EP. The EP is entitled “Get Out” and will be released December 4 on Bandcamp and streaming. Expect a mix of industral, darkwave and synthpop. A music video for the title track is out now, you can watch to below, and was shot in Hanoi, Vietnam.

All Bandcamp earnings from this EP will go to Modest Needs, a charity providing assistance to workers and families at risk of slipping into poverty, through the end of 2020.

The video features masked denizens of Hell and many confused Hanoians.

Hex Cassette began life as Chapelle Ardente in 2016, releasing an album “And Sense Its Strength” that year and unleashing the follow-up EP “Total Human Apathy” two years after. Chapelle Ardente jumped around Fort Collins and Denver DIY venues until Johnson moved to Vietnam in 2019 where he also performed. He in the meantime moved back to Denver to work on new material.

