French darkwave act Divine Shade lands all new single, ‘Stars’

The Lyon, France, based darkwave act Divine Shade has just unveiled its new single, “Stars”. The track was performed live during Divine Shade’s set in support of Gary Numan’s 2022 UK tour and is now being released as a single.

The song’s theme is simple. “It addresses the concept of our ‘inner child’ disappearing over time”, says, Rémi Thonnerieux, “I wrote this song to talk about the fact that love and resilience are the true paths to dreaming again.”

The song will also be part of a big musical project to be announced in 2023.

<a href="https://divineshade.bandcamp.com/track/stars">Stars by Divine Shade</a>

“Stars” was produced by Ren Toner and features Shan Moue on additional vocals. “Stars” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp.

Here’s the official video for “Stars”.

Divine Shade was formed by musician Ren Toner in 2014. The band released two EPs and several remixes with Chris Vrenna (formerly Nine Inch Nails) and did three European tours in recent years including as the opening act for the Gary Numan‘s 2022 UK tour. A new project for Divine Shade will be announced in early 2023.