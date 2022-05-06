Defrag – Float (Album – Hymen)
Genre/Influences: IDM, Electro-Ambient, EBM.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: American project Defrag (formerly active as Defragmentation) is driven by eff Dodson. Throughout the years Defrag became a solo-project.
Content: “Float” features 13 songs which from start on reveal an IDM approach carried by EBM elements. Nearly all songs are instrumentals but you’ll notice a few vocal parts which rather sound as an effect on top of the sound. Some parts of the work are more Experimental, reminding me of Haujobb.
+ + + : What I mainly like in his work is the global sound intelligence. “Float” sounds a bit like conceived in a sound lab resulting in fascinating Electro music. The opening piece “Descent” is a brilliant cut mixing this sound intelligence with harder EBM influences and a few vocal lines on top. The last track “Atlas” sounds a bit similar with some extra Ambient touch on top. Among the most experimental cuts I especially recommend “We Are Shadows” which might appeal to Haujobb fans.
– – – : My only regret is that the songs are pretty short and that’s a pity especially when listening to great cuts.
Conclusion: Defrag strikes back with an intelligent and captivating work which stands for visionary Electronics.
Best songs: “Descent”,“Atlas”, “We Are Shadows”, “Concrete Face”, “Square”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/DEFRAG0
Label: www.hymen-records.com / www.facebook.com/hymenrecords
