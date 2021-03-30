Project Pitchfork founders Peter Spilles and Dirk Scheuber part ways

Even the best marriages can go through rough times, and even the best marriages can shipwreck. That’s what happened between Project Pitchfork founders Peter Spilles and Dirk Scheuber after more than 31 years. The news is not new, but since we have received quite some questions, here’s some more info.

The split – which happened already at the end of 2020 and which is said to be amicable – was officially announced early March on the Project Pitchfork Facebook page in a German language news update. As of the end of 2020 Dirk Scheuber is no longer part of Project Pitchfork. Project Pitchfork as a band will continue to exist and will record new material. The current lineup of Project Pitchfork consists of Peter Spilles and Jürgen Jansen (The Cassandra Complex) who collaborated with the band since 1994.

Dirk Scheuber from his side is now focusing on his solo project Scheuber which just recently released “Numb”, the fourth full length for the project. You can expect a mix of different elements related to Electro/Wave-pop music. Or like our reviewer wrote: “Scheuber clearly is much more than the Project Pitchfork keyboardist; he’s an artist with a very own sound who has already released four albums featuring a couple of great songs!”

Below you can view the live music video of “Mindflux”.

About Project Pitchfork

Project Pitchfork is a German dark wave, electronic rock group from Hamburg, Germany. It was formed by Peter Spilles and Dirk Scheuber with a first live performance in Hamburg in February 1990. A first demo, “K.N.K.A” followed in August of that year and in May 1991, their debut album “Dhyani” was released.

The band’s second album, “Lam-‘Bras” was released in February 1992 featuring vocalist Patrica Nigiani. Six months later already, the band’s third album, “Entities” was released. Two years later we saw the release of “Io” and by then the band had conquered the dark wave hearts of many.

Tours followed, with even selected gigs abroad and the band started its long voyage releasing several cult albums.