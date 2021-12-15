Deathline International lands ‘Parasite’ EP feat. a Stabbing Westward remix

Out via COP International is the new Deathline International "Parasite" remix EP featuring a remix…
Out via COP International is the new Deathline International “Parasite” remix EP featuring a remix by Stabbing Westward. For the occasion the California based act worked with Christopher Hall [Stabbing Westward], John Fryer, and Sick Jokes who all reworked the Deathline International track.

Deathline International also produced a short film based on the Stabbing Westward remix which brings a visual statement to the message of climate change.

Check out the EP.

Right now Deathline International are working o the release of the forthcoming album, “Pax Americana” together with legendary producer John Fryer. The new album is due out on COP International in February, 2022.

Deathline International are Th3Count, SLam, James Perry (Ashes Fallen), and John Fryer. The American industrial rock group is based in Oakland, California and is known for experimenting with multiple electronic music styles. The band released four studio albums on COP International: “Reality Check” (1993), “Zarathoustra” (1995), “Arashi Syndrom” (1997) and “Cybrid” (2001).


