New single for iVardensphere: ‘Ragemaker’ – watch the video
Out tomorrow on Metropolis Records is the brand new single by iVardensphere, “Ragemaker”. The track…
Out tomorrow on Metropolis Records is the brand new single by iVardensphere, “Ragemaker”. The track is also the title of the new album by Canadian electro-percussive act which will be out on February 4th.
On this track you’ll find traditional percussion from all corners of the globe, including Taiko, Surdo, djembe and timpani next to all manner of sampled sounds: hammers, anvils, slamming doors and even the sound of a waste bin being kicked.
The extended video for the track also incorporates the project’s next single, “The Shattering Queen” (out in mid-January), which brings the total duration of the clip to almost ten minutes.
iVardensphere began as the ambition of Canadian musician Scott Fox to fuse heavy electronics with his love of percussion from all over the world. Since releasing his debut album in 2009, his group has at times been a solo endeavor and at others a fully fledged collaborative effort.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether