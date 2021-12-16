New single for iVardensphere: ‘Ragemaker’ – watch the video

Out tomorrow on Metropolis Records is the brand new single by iVardensphere, “Ragemaker”. The track is also the title of the new album by Canadian electro-percussive act which will be out on February 4th.

On this track you’ll find traditional percussion from all corners of the globe, including Taiko, Surdo, djembe and timpani next to all manner of sampled sounds: hammers, anvils, slamming doors and even the sound of a waste bin being kicked.

The extended video for the track also incorporates the project’s next single, “The Shattering Queen” (out in mid-January), which brings the total duration of the clip to almost ten minutes.

iVardensphere began as the ambition of Canadian musician Scott Fox to fuse heavy electronics with his love of percussion from all over the world. Since releasing his debut album in 2009, his group has at times been a solo endeavor and at others a fully fledged collaborative effort.