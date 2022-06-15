Death Loves Veronica – Corruption for The Insidious (Album – Death Loves Veronica)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Texas (USA) based Veronica Campbell strikes back with the fourth full length album of her Death Loves Veronica project. The work has been introduced as ‘inspired by the atrocities of an evil world, told through the eyes of Veronica.’

Content: This female artist moves on composing Minimal-Electronics. Some parts feature guitar riffs (played by Tim Skold) on top while other passages move into Industrial influences. The work sounds cold, and obscure but also sensual because of Campbell’s sexy, whispering timbre of voice.

+ + + : Death Loves Veronica is an intriguing project and that’s because of the sphere she creates. It’s an obscure and freaky sound which is mixed with ghost-like, sensual vocals. I imagine this album being played in dark cellars and dungeon parties. I especially recommend the second half of the album featuring a few great songs but especially “In Hell” featuring guitar play by Bari-Bari.

– – – : I can’t say that the debut tracks of the album are disappointing but they definitely are a level below the second part.

Conclusion: Death Loves Veronica has something atypical and definitely ominous but also fascinating for its global minimalism.

Best songs: “In Hell”, “The Monster”, “It Kills Like God”, “Whore”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.veronicacampbellofficial.com / www.facebook.com/deathlovesveronica