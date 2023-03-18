Dead Man’s Hill – The Sacrifice (Album – Black Mara Records)

Genre/Influences: Ritual, Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Bart Piette strikes back with a new opus of his sonic alter-ego Dead Man’s Hill. “The Sacrifice” features five tracks.

Content: The Belgian artist moves on composing a very personal dark and Ritual music style. The work is mixing different familiar genres of Dead Man’s Hill; from Dark-Ambient and pure Cinematic passages towards deeply, Ritual parts the work is mixing electronics and acoustic instruments plus percussions. The Ritual side is accentuated by some of these instruments but also by the singing.

+ + + : First there’s the artwork of the album which is handmade with a painted logo on it. It’s not just a detail but an essential element symbolizing the style and approach of the project. Next there’s the content which is mysterious, sometimes frightening because of the dark spheres and finally, deeply Ritual because of the cadence, vocals & chants and even a kind of throat singing. We feel visiting a secret temple of unknown rites which are accentuated by overwhelming sound arrangements and the mystic power of vocals. I’ve already heard great, artistic, productions from Dead Man’s Hill but this new work is again better than its predecessor.

– – – : I don’t see minus points to mention but regret there are no more tracks featured.

Conclusion: Dead Man’s Hill is not the most accessible project but for those who are into Ritual trips, “The Sacrifice” is an absolute masterpiece.

Best songs: “Ijsdemonen”, “The Veil”, “Doodsklok”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/deadmanshill

Label: www.facebook.com/blackmararecords