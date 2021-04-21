David Tibet solo album ‘Ferelith’ reissued in 2 different versions via House of Mythology

(Photo via Discogs) Out on April 30th is a reissue of the 2020 David Tibet (Current 93) album “Ferelith”. The release comes in two different vinyl editions, the first is a clear and black marbled vinyl (111 copies), the second version is a clear and black marbled vinyl.

Originally released by Cashen’s Gap, House of Mythology now re-issues the album on transparent-marble vinyl with a printed insert on japanese style paper and a small card, with the album’s cover on one side, and the name of the album on the other side. Each card is hand signed by David Tibet.

This is the first part in a series of 5 releases. Note that every single track is untitled and this on all 5 of the albums.





About David Tibet

David Tibet is a British poet and artist who founded the music group Current 93, of which he is the only full-time member. He was given the name “Tibet” by Genesis P-Orridge, and in January 2005 he announced that he would revert to the name David Michael, although he continues to use the well-known “Tibet” in his public career to date.

Early in his career, he collaborated with Psychic TV and 23 Skidoo. Tibet left Psychic TV in 1983 and founded Current 93 the same year. He has worked with Steven Stapleton of Nurse With Wound (of which band he is a member), Michael Cashmore, Douglas P. (of Death in June, on whose albums he has appeared several times), Steve Ignorant of Crass (using the name “Stephen Intelligent”), Boyd Rice, Little Annie, Björk, Nick Cave, Rose McDowall, Tiny Tim, Annabella Lwin (of Bow Wow Wow) and Ian Read of Fire and Ice.

Tibet is more recently also part of a project called Nodding God, whose debut album, “Play Wooden Child”, was released in 2019. Tibet provided the vocals for this album, singing in the Akkadian language. Nodding God also features Andrew Liles, and an anonymous artist credited as the “Underage Shaitan Boy”.