Die Krupps cover Gang Of Four with new single ‘To Hell With Poverty’

Die Krupps have just released a brand new single from their upcoming cover album “Songs from the Dark Side of Heaven”. Out now is their version of Gang Of Four’s “To Hell With Poverty” featuring a special guest appearance from Killing Joke co-founder and drummer Big Paul Ferguson. You can check it out below.

The cover album will be out on May 28th and holds reworks of those tracks that influenced them over the years. Included on this album which sees a vinyl and CD release are covers from Sparks, The Neon Judgement, Devo, Blue Öyster Cult, Gang Of Four, The Stranglers, Queen, B-Movie, Fad Gadget, Herringer & Siciliano.

The album also holds special guest appearances by – as mentioned above – Killing Joke’s Big Paul Ferguson, The Stooges’ James Williamson, The 69 Eyes’ Jyrki 69 and The Dictators’/Manowar’s Ross The Boss.

The artwork is of course a clear reference to Pink Floyd’s 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon” as created by George Hardie which depicts the light refracting from a triangular prism.

Tracks (same for CD and Vinyl):

The Number One Song in Heaven (originally by Sparks) Chinese Black feat. Jyrki 69 (originally by The Neon Judgement) Whip it (originally by Devo) (Don’t fear) The Reaper feat. James Williamson (originally by Blue Öyster Cult) To Hell with Poverty! feat. Big Paul Ferguson (originally by Gang Of Four) No more Heroes feat. Ross The Boss (originally by The Stranglers) Another One bites the Dust (originally by Queen) Marilyn Dreams (originally by B-Movie) Collapsing New People (originally by Fad Gadget) New York (Version 9/11) (originally by Herringer & Siciliano)