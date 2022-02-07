Current 93 returns with an all new album on 3 formats: ‘If a City is set upon a Hill’

Out via House of Mythology is the all new Current 93 album “If a City is set upon a Hill”. The album is being released on March 11th on 3 different formats, a CD and 2 vinyl versions (crystal clear and curaçao transparent). Note that the Cd and vinyl versions are very expensive, thanks to the Brexit that is.

David Tibet says the following about “If a City is set upon a Hill”):

“If A City Is Set Upon A Hill was given to me by YHWH G+D through my endless readings within the Akkadian Omen series šumma ālu ina mēlê šakin (“If A City Is Set Upon A Height”), my endless obsession with the story of Cain Killing Abel (Genesis IV: 8), and my endless rewatching of the same ten supernatural films. wayyōˀmer qayin ˀel heḇel ˀāḥîw wayhî bihyôṯām baśśāḏeh wayyāqām qayin ˀel heḇel ˀāḥîw wayyaharḡēhû I and the Perfect C93 FamilyOrgasm have been leaping higher than hares to bring you this Obsessive, Incomprehensible, DreamText. It must make NoSense AtAll! Beyond that, I have nothing to say except: There Is No Zodiac. And Hey AnyWay, Kids, We’re All Dust.”

We are still looking for a translation…

Here’s a track from the album.

About Current 93

Current 93 are an English experimental music group, working since the early 1980s in folk-based musical forms. The band was founded in 1982 by David Tibet, who has been Current 93’s only constant member, although Steven Stapleton (of Nurse with Wound) has appeared on nearly every Current 93 release. Michael Cashmore has also been a constant contributor since “Thunder Perfect Mind”. Douglas P. of Death in June has played on well over a dozen Current 93 releases, and Steve Ignorant of Crass (using the name Stephen Intelligent), Boyd Rice, runologist Freya Aswynn, Nick Cave, Björk, Andrew W.K., Anohni, Baby Dee, Will Oldham, Ben Chasny, Rose McDowall, have also lent their talents over the years.

Current 93 have released over twenty albums and many singles as well. Much of Current 93’s early work was similar to late 1970s and early 1980s industrial music: abrasive tape loops, droning synthesizer noises and Tibet’s distorted, excoriating vocals.

The earlier recordings reflect his preoccupation with death, Christ, mysticism, Aleister Crowley (Tibet borrowed the term “93 Current” from Crowley – the 93 Current being the current of Thelema or Agape), Tibetan Buddhism, Gnosticism, runes, swastikas, Noddy, The Wicker Man, and a variety of other ridiculous occult notions. The later to present-day period of Current 93’s recordings increasingly reflect Tibet’s interest in Christian mysticism and apocalypse.