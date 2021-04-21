FOLLOW US
 
By Apr 21,2021

Dark ambient artist Peter Bjärgö returns with'The Translucency Of Mind's Decay'

Swedish dark ambient artist Peter Bjärgö used 2020 to write and record a brand new album, out on Aoril26th, about “change, aging and the fading memories one has, often more of a product of the current state of a person than an accurate description of those remembered moments.” Peter Bjärgö elaborates: “With age we tend to forget or lose contact with particular moments and parts of our own story and context become erased forever, as though they never happened.”

The 8-track album comes in a CD edition of 500 copies in 6 panels digipak, matt lamination. It is also available as a standard LP edition of 200 copies on black vinyl and in a special LP edition of 100 copies on blue/grey marbled vinyl.

You can check out the album below.

