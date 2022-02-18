Arcana sees vinyl reissue of ‘Raspail’ album on Cyclic Law Records

February 18, 2022 bernard

Continuing with the vinyl re-issue of Arcana’s catalog, Cyclic Law Records present for the first…

Arcana sees vinyl reissue of'Raspail' album on Cyclic Law Records

Continuing with the vinyl re-issue of Arcana’s catalog, Cyclic Law Records present for the first time on vinyl their 6th album “Raspail” on April 15th.

On their sixth album, “Raspail”, the Swedish quintet creates an atmosphere which weaves together lush elements familiar to Arcana fans old and new which got them comparisons to Dead Can Dance. Vocally you get a blend of baritone and soprano courtesy of Peter Bjärgö and Ann-Mari Thim.

The vinyl comes as a special edition of 200 copies on green and black marbled vinyl. A standard black vinyl edition is also available and is limited to 300 copies.

Check the release below where you can also order the vinyl.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Arcana sees vinyl reissue of 'Raspail' album on Cyclic Law Records

Arcana sees vinyl reissue of ‘Raspail’ album on Cyclic Law Records

February 18, 2022 bernard
David J (Bauhaus/Love and Rockets) announces decade-spanning retrospective new album

David J (Bauhaus/Love and Rockets) announces decade-spanning retrospective new album

February 18, 2022 bernard
Brand new j:dead EP 'Vision of time' out now via Infacted Recordings

Brand new j:dead EP ‘Vision of time’ out now via Infacted Recordings

February 18, 2022 bernard
Female-fronted dark pop duo Fatal Aim is back after 12 years and releases brand new single and video for 'Nevermind'

Female-fronted duo Fatal Aim is back after 12 years and releases brand new single and video for ‘Nevermind’

February 17, 2022 bernard
Industrial metal act California Condor has released a brand new video for the track 'Illuminator'

Industrial metal act California Condor has released a brand new video for the track ‘Illuminator’

February 17, 2022 bernard