Arcana sees vinyl reissue of ‘Raspail’ album on Cyclic Law Records

Continuing with the vinyl re-issue of Arcana’s catalog, Cyclic Law Records present for the first time on vinyl their 6th album “Raspail” on April 15th.

On their sixth album, “Raspail”, the Swedish quintet creates an atmosphere which weaves together lush elements familiar to Arcana fans old and new which got them comparisons to Dead Can Dance. Vocally you get a blend of baritone and soprano courtesy of Peter Bjärgö and Ann-Mari Thim.

The vinyl comes as a special edition of 200 copies on green and black marbled vinyl. A standard black vinyl edition is also available and is limited to 300 copies.

