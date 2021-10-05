Dave Gahan & Soulsavers releases ‘Imposter’ cover album: “A Story Of Songs”

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) Out on November 12 is the new album “Imposter”, a collection of songs from Dave Gahan & Soulsavers. This is Dave Gahan’s third collaboration with the Soulsavers, following their releases “Angels & Ghosts” in 2015 and “The Light the Dead See” in 2012.

As stated in their press info: “They didn’t write these songs, but listened to them, studied them, and gave them new life. It is a reflection of Dave’s life, a story told by others, but in his own distinct voice.

Recorded at the legendary Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, these versions of songs you know and some you might not range from sparse to lush, somber to joyful. The choices and sequencing were deliberate and meaningful, It shines a light on the enduring strength of poignant lyrics and well-executed melodies.“



We’ll get the first taste of “Imposter” on October 8th with the release of “Metal Heart”, written by Chan Marshall (Cat Power), first released in 1998.

Tracklist:

The Dark End of the Street (Chips Moman/Dan Penn) Strange Religion (Mark Lanegan) Lilac Wine (James Shelton) I Held My Baby Last Night (Jules Bihari/Elmore James) A Man Needs a Maid (Neil Young) Metal Heart (Cat Power) Shut Me Down (Rowland S. Howard) Where My Love Lies Asleep (Gene Clark) Smile (Charlie Chaplin, John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons) The Desperate Kingdom of Love (PJ Harvey) Not Dark Yet (Bob Dylan) Always on My Mind (John Lee Christopher, Jr., Mark James & Wayne Thompson)



More info at http://davegahan.com / https://www.instagram.com/theimposter/