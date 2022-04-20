Datatears – Modular Laments (EP – Martine Ravage Records)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Raphaël Foulon and Céline Signoret are active under the Datatears moniker. The French project released its debut work in their homeland on Martine Ravage Records.

Content: The title of the work clearly indicates what the 3 tracks are dealing with. This is an exploration and experiment with good-old modular equipment. It creates a minimal production featuring raw sound treatments.

+ + + : If you like the analogue sonorities from Electronic pioneers this work is definitely something for you. I especially recommend listening to the first- and last track which are more accessible. There’s a cool progression in the songwriting while the magic of the sound treatments are emerging at the surface.

– – – : It’s a pity we only get 3 tracks but I hope to hear more stuff from Datatears. It might be too experimental and/or minimal for some listeners.

Conclusion: “Modular Laments” brings us back to the early magic of Electronic music.

Best songs: “Pulse Maintenance”, “Ecstatic Truce”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.eqko.net/datatears

Label: www.facebook.com/MartineRavageRecords