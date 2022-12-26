French darkwave project Distance H drops new single, ‘Reason To Rush’
The Paris based darkwave act Distance H has landed an all new single, “Reason To “Rush”. For this single Distance H collaborated with singer Liset Alea (known for her long collaboration with Nouvelle Vague).
Distance H is the project created by the Parisian producer ManuH and realized in collaboration with several female vocalists. A first single “Bitch 16” was made in collaboration with Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain and was released on the 29th of April 2022. A second single, “Waters Of Woe”, featured Marita Volodina from Stridulum / Burial Fields / Blood Tears After and was released on the 30th of Septembre 2022.
You can check out the new track below.
