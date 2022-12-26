French darkwave project Distance H drops new single, ‘Reason To Rush’

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/ukraina-ep">Ukraina EP by Iwan Lovynsky & KingSMarine</a>

The Paris based darkwave act Distance H has landed an all new single, “Reason To “Rush”. For this single Distance H collaborated with singer Liset Alea (known for her long collaboration with Nouvelle Vague).

Distance H is the project created by the Parisian producer ManuH and realized in collaboration with several female vocalists. A first single “Bitch 16” was made in collaboration with Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain and was released on the 29th of April 2022. A second single, “Waters Of Woe”, featured Marita Volodina from Stridulum / Burial Fields / Blood Tears After and was released on the 30th of Septembre 2022.

You can check out the new track below.

<a href="https://distanceh.bandcamp.com/track/reason-to-rush-feat-liset-alea">Reason to Rush (feat. Liset Alea) by Distance H</a>