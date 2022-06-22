Norwegian act Bel Canto confirms new album plans – unnamed producer on board

June 22, 2022 bernard

Two weeks ago we informed you that the Norwegian electropop / dark pop act Bel…
Norwegian act Bel Canto confirms new album plans - unnamed producer on board

Two weeks ago we informed you that the Norwegian electropop / dark pop act Bel Canto had left a rather cryptic message on their Facebook page hinting that the band had finally finished the recordings of the follow-up of the 2002 album “Dorothy’s Victory”.

Today the band posted the following update: “Yes yes, good zoOOom meeting with prominent producer. TBC!😄#newbelcantoalbum #muminbusiness #MusiqueNonStop” In short they are indeed recording a new album and are working with a yet unnamed ‘prominent’ producer. You can see the Facebook update below.

Good news, as Bel Canto is one of those bands from which we have wanted to hear new work for years,

A new album that has taken years

In March 2007 Side-Line reported that Bel Canto would start work on a new album. This was based on an interview we had with all three original members in Oslo. But this first resurrection was aborted and Geir Jenssen left the band again. The only ‘new’ material would be released in 2009 on the double album package “Maskindans: Norsk synth 1980–1988” that was released on Hommage Records. It holds the previously unheard Bel Canto song, “Flowerbeds”, which dates from 1988.

Bel Canto was formed in 1985 in Tromsø by Geir Jenssen (synthesizer, programming), Nils Johansen (synthesizer, violin, bass guitar, guitar) and vocalist Anneli Drecker. The group was one of the first Norwegian bands to sign a record contract abroad, namely to the Belgian label Crammed Discs. The trio moved to Brussels in 1986 and had their debut album “White-Out Conditions” released by Crammed Discs the following year.

After a second album, “Birds of Passage” (1990), Jenssen left the band for a succesful solo career as Biosphere. The group had a commercial breakthrough with “Shimmering, Warm and Bright” in 1992 which held a lot of ethnic ingredients fluently mixed with their dark electropop sound.

A few more albums followed: “Magic Box” (1996), “Rush” (French release titled “Images”) (1998), and “Dorothy’s Victory” (2002). In between these albums both Nils Johansen and Anneli Drecker worked on solo material.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Norwegian act Bel Canto confirms new album plans - unnamed producer on board

Norwegian act Bel Canto confirms new album plans – unnamed producer on board

June 22, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Czarina: ‘I Wanted To Establish An Artistic And Creative DNA’

June 22, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Finnish EBM/dark electro duo Miseria Ultima inks recorddel with Alfa Matrix

Finnish EBM/dark electro duo Miseria Ultima inks recorddeal with Alfa Matrix

June 20, 2022 bernard
Suzi Sabotage signs with Out Of Line Music and announces sophomore album

Suzi Sabotage signs with Out Of Line Music and announces sophomore album

June 20, 2022 bernard
Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb announce 'Join The Forces Tour 2023'

Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb announce ‘Join The Forces Tour 2023’

June 17, 2022 bernard