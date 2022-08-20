Darkwave artist Curse Mackey to release all new album ‘Immoral Emporium’ + support for Clan Of Xymox

August 20, 2022 bernard

On September 9, darkwave artist Curse Mackey will release his new full-length album, “Immoral Emporium”,…
Darkwave artist Curse Mackey to release all new album'Immoral Emporium' + support for Clan Of Xymox

On September 9, darkwave artist Curse Mackey will release his new full-length album, “Immoral Emporium”, the follow-up to his 2019 industrial release “Instant Exorcism”. Curse will also embark on a North American tour as a special guest for darkwave legends, Clan of Xymox.

Curse Mackey is a member of Pigface and previously of My Life with The Thrill Kill Kult. He is also the founder of the industrial-punk act Evil Mothers, and began his career DJing and producing underground events as a teen ager in San Antonio & Austin, Texas.

Curse says this about the new album: “‘Immoral Emporium’ was created under very remote, unusual, stressful conditions. This record is a dangerous listen. By the time it reaches the last song, I, as the protagonist, am essentially already dead. However, my last words are meant to give hope to the listener, my friends around the world…that you can live to fight another day, knowing you don’t have to give in to the fear, pain, and worry. These things will pass and you are not alone.”

The first single, “Lacerations” is out now together with a video.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Blackened witch house act Morningstvr launches debut

Blackened witch house act Morningstvr launches debut album

August 20, 2022 bernard
PIG returns with 'The Merciless Light' album in September - check out the first snippets

PIG returns with ‘The Merciless Light’ album in September – check out the first snippets

August 20, 2022 bernard
Darkwave artist Curse Mackey to release all new album 'Immoral Emporium' + support for Clan Of Xymox

Darkwave artist Curse Mackey to release all new album ‘Immoral Emporium’ + support for Clan Of Xymox

August 20, 2022 bernard
DIY darkwave / synthpop project Like What releases all new single 'Burn'

DIY darkwave / synthpop project Like What releases all new single ‘Burn’

August 20, 2022 bernard
New Lisa Gerrard single 'Until We Meet Again' out this Friday

Lisa Gerrard & Marcello De Francisci release all new single (kinda)

August 17, 2022 bernard