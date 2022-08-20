Darkwave artist Curse Mackey to release all new album ‘Immoral Emporium’ + support for Clan Of Xymox
On September 9, darkwave artist Curse Mackey will release his new full-length album, “Immoral Emporium”,…
On September 9, darkwave artist Curse Mackey will release his new full-length album, “Immoral Emporium”, the follow-up to his 2019 industrial release “Instant Exorcism”. Curse will also embark on a North American tour as a special guest for darkwave legends, Clan of Xymox.
Curse Mackey is a member of Pigface and previously of My Life with The Thrill Kill Kult. He is also the founder of the industrial-punk act Evil Mothers, and began his career DJing and producing underground events as a teen ager in San Antonio & Austin, Texas.
Curse says this about the new album: “‘Immoral Emporium’ was created under very remote, unusual, stressful conditions. This record is a dangerous listen. By the time it reaches the last song, I, as the protagonist, am essentially already dead. However, my last words are meant to give hope to the listener, my friends around the world…that you can live to fight another day, knowing you don’t have to give in to the fear, pain, and worry. These things will pass and you are not alone.”
The first single, “Lacerations” is out now together with a video.
