Darkwave act Saturne & Valfeu return with a very emotional track and stunning video

4 years after the Desireless era Antoine aka Valfeu returns with a brand new single for his Saturne & Valfeu project. The track is called “Arcana VI” and comes with a beautiful video.

“Arcana VI” is the first part of their future EP “Avalon”. Self-produced in their new studio in Toulouse, the video, shot and directed by the duo and features their recurring characters of ‘Louve’, dressed in veils and jewels, and ‘Faune’, a half-shaman, half-cheyenne creature, in vast mountains between Ardèche and Drôme Provençale.

Saturne was the singer of the Neko Light Orchestra for 7 years and she is also a voice-over actress, illustrator and “lowbrow” painter.

For those unfamiliar with the term, lowbrow or pop surrealism is an underground visual art movement that arose in the Los Angeles, California area in the late 1960s. It is a populist art movement with its cultural roots in underground comix, punk music, tiki culture, graffiti, and hot-rod cultures of the street. Most lowbrow artworks are paintings, but there are also toys, digital art, and sculpture.

Here’s the beautiful video for “Arcana VI”.