Darkwave act Saturne & Valfeu return with a very emotional track and stunning video
4 years after the Desireless era Antoine aka Valfeu returns with a brand new single…
4 years after the Desireless era Antoine aka Valfeu returns with a brand new single for his Saturne & Valfeu project. The track is called “Arcana VI” and comes with a beautiful video.
“Arcana VI” is the first part of their future EP “Avalon”. Self-produced in their new studio in Toulouse, the video, shot and directed by the duo and features their recurring characters of ‘Louve’, dressed in veils and jewels, and ‘Faune’, a half-shaman, half-cheyenne creature, in vast mountains between Ardèche and Drôme Provençale.
Saturne was the singer of the Neko Light Orchestra for 7 years and she is also a voice-over actress, illustrator and “lowbrow” painter.
For those unfamiliar with the term, lowbrow or pop surrealism is an underground visual art movement that arose in the Los Angeles, California area in the late 1960s. It is a populist art movement with its cultural roots in underground comix, punk music, tiki culture, graffiti, and hot-rod cultures of the street. Most lowbrow artworks are paintings, but there are also toys, digital art, and sculpture.
Here’s the beautiful video for “Arcana VI”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether