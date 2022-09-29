Protectorate announces all new album ‘II’ – check out the first single ‘Industrial Action’

Finnish industrial artist Kalle Lindberg aka Protectorate launched itself on to the scene in 2016 with a self-titled debut album “Protectorate”. The new upcoming full length “II” by the Lappeenranta based artist offers eight electro industrial and EBM tracks.

Here’s the artwork of the forthcoming release.

The release was preceded last month by the single “Industrial Action” which holds 3 versions of the title track, the normal version and an Oldschool Union remix and one by Cardinal Noire.

<a href="https://protectorateindustrial.bandcamp.com/album/industrial-action">Industrial Action by Protectorate</a>