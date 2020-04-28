Darkwave act Chrysanth finally reveals 4th studio effort after 2 years – check it out

Good news, there’s a brand new album from the electro act Chrysanth. Chrysanth was featured on the last two Face the Beat compilations and also found its way on the famous Electro Body Matrix 4CD compilation by Alfa Matrix and is widely considered as an upcoming talent.

The past 2 years producer Andy Brennan has been working on a new studio album for this darkwave/electro project. On “Fairy Tales of Eternal Economic Growth” we find vocalist Jason Qiu on 5 (of 13) tracks offering a very appealing sound developed over the years.

You can check out “Fairy Tales of Eternal Economic Growth” below, or download it right here from Bandcamp. Warmly recommended!

<a href="http://chrysanth.bandcamp.com/album/fairy-tales-of-eternal-economic-growth">Fairy Tales of Eternal Economic Growth by Chrysanth</a>

Below is an album preview.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.