Brand new single from the synthpop / futurepop act Chrysanth: ‘Towards The Sun’

The synthpop / futurepop act Chrysanth has released a brand new single, “Towards The Sun”. It’s available on Bandcamp now and will be on Spotify from December 31st on.

The single contains two new songs, “Towards The Sun” and “The Sound” and a remix of “Black Rose” from the previous album. The single acts as a teaser for a new EP coming in 2022.

Chrysanth is the project of a duo consisting of US producer Andy Brennan and Canadian vocalist Jason Qiu. The project was featured on Sideline’s “Face The Beat 3” and “Face The Beat 4” and also landed on Alfha Matrix’ EBM2 compilation.

Check out the single below.

<a href="https://chrysanth.bandcamp.com/album/towards-the-sun">Towards The Sun by Chrysanth</a>