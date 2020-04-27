Ministry releases new song and video ‘Alert Level’ + fans invited to make videos answering ‘How Concerned Are You?’

At the moment Ministry is working on its 15th studio album for Nuclear Blast Records. A first taste of what to expect comes today with the new track “Alert Level” accompanied by a video, created by Agent Ogden.

The song is the first new material from Jourgensen in 2 years. Jourgensen: “We finished the song in January and it sounded great during rehearsals for our Australia/Japan tour dates, before we went into quarantine. The original plan was to finish the new record before the July ‘Industrial Strength’ US tour so we could have an Election Day release, but in lieu of the circumstances — and how relevant the song feels for these bizarre times — we decided to release “Alert Level” now.”

With the release of “Alert Level”, fans are asked to be a part of the larger conversation by answering the question posed by the song’s central message, “How concerned are you?”. Fans should upload videos, 30 seconds or less, to their social media profiles with the hashtag #MinistryAlertLevel. All the members of Ministry will be watching from home and selecting the videos most meaningful to them, which will be later shared.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.