Darkwave act Child of Night announce new album and first single – check out the video

Columbus, OH based darkwave act Child of Night have announced their first album “The Walls at Dawn” on Play Alone Records, Wave Records, Beso De Muerte Records.

The band debuted in 2017 and has since released various singles and EPs. You can expect a mix of analog synthesizers, noisy industrial dance beats, and guitar-driven post-punk. The music video for their first single “Unafraid” is out now and can be seen below.

Vocalist Niabi explain what inspired “Unafraid”: “The lyrics and vocal melody for Unafraid fell out of me, written all in one day. I will never betray the meaning of the song, but I will say this: The first line of the second verse was inspired by the admittance of a guilty pleasure, and I ran with the idea of safety for people that I care about, safety for myself. At the end of the song, the question is asked – “is it worth it to fall” – and only you can answer that question. When you see us perform Unafraid live, you’ll undoubtedly know my [our] answer…”

The music video can be seen below.

“The Walls at Dawn” will be released on September 24th. You can order the album below on vinyl, cassette or download (with T-shirt if you want).

<a href="https://childofnight.com/album/the-walls-at-dawn">The Walls At Dawn by C.O.N.</a>