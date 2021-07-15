Interesting case in the UK regarding streaming services – In a reaction IMPALA rejects equitable remuneration as part of the solution

The UK DCMS Committee has released its report on the economics of streaming, with the headline conclusion that “reform is needed in order to make the market fairer”. There is one point in the report however that needs some extra explanation and it’s the UK DCMS Committee’s view that ‘equitable remuneration’ is part of the solution. IMPALA, the European organisation for independent music companies and national associations, argues it is not part of the solution.

The equitable remuneration is a compulsory license that must be paid when recorded music is played on a publicly accessible location. It is a remuneration intended for the public use of the music repertoire of performing artists and music producers. The question of equitable remuneration has already been rejected during the European copyright directive negotiations, with the independent sector backing a range of other reforms in agreement with the artist community. The argument is that equitable remuneration is not a solution as it would not fundamentally shift the needle in a meaningful way and would be damaging for emerging artists.

From IMPALA’s point of view, all artists (and this means indie artists as well) should receive a proper royalty rate along with differentiation by streaming services to reallocate revenues. It’s in this respect crucial to know that independent music companies account for over 80% (!!) of all new releases and this also includes a substantial investment.

You can check IMPALA’s 10-point plan to make streaming fairer below.