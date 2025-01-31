Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is “Sharing Skin“, the newest single by the San Antonio-based darkwave/synth punk solo artist Night Ritualz. Released via Metropolis Records it’s a first taste of what to expect from the full length debut album out 7th March 2025.

<a href="https://nightritualz.bandcamp.com/album/sharing-skin">Sharing Skin by Night Ritualz</a>

Night Ritualz is the darkwave/synth punk solo artist Vincent Guerrero IV, who blends English and Spanish lyrics into his music. Having released a number of singles since 2023, these and several new songs will be included on a self-titled debut album to be released by Metropolis Records. He describes the record as “a time stamp in my music journey. The songs are all very different and I feel that it’s a good representation of myself and where I am at this point in my life.”

He describes his sound as ‘Fuck Wave’: “‘Fuck Wave’ is anything horny, erotic and sensual that just makes people feel good,” he explains. “I feel like my music puts people in that mood and allows them to just be themselves without judgement of any kind. Another reason is because, at the end of the day, ‘Fuck’ what everyone thinks. We only have one life, so spend it doing stuff you like and that makes you happy. I see it as an empowering term.”

The 12-track album will also feature Philadonna on the last track, “I Never Get What I Wanted”.

Night Ritualz tour dates

January 23 – Dallas, TX – Zounds Sounds BSide

January 29 – Austin, TX – Chess Club

February 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Juno Brewery

February 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

February 11 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Place

February 13 – McAllen, TX – Gremlin

February 16 – New Orleans, LA – No Dice

February 22 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

February 24 – San Antonio, TX – The Mix

March 6 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

March 7 – San Antonio, TX – Album Release

March 12 – Austin, TX – SXSW

March 13 – Austin, TX – SXSW

March 14 – Austin, TX – SXSW

March 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Knockout

March 20 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

March 21 – Modesto, CA – Speakeasy

March 22 – Nevada City, CA – The Fern

March 26 – Portland, OR – Coffin Club

March 27 – Seattle, WA – Central Saloon

Night Ritualz will be supporting Urban Heat, Holy Water, Vick Vapors, Harsh Symmetry.

