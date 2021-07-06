Dark techno act Matthew Creed launches ‘Hidden (Merimell remix)’ official video – recommended!

Out officially today is the brand new -excellent – video from the dark techno act Matthew Creed for the track “Hidden” in a remix by the techno act Merimell.

The dark techno act Matthew Creed so far released 2 EPs: the 4-track EP “Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back” and the recently released 3-track “Hidden” from which this remix originates from.

Behind Matthew Creed we find none other than the Estonian artist Dmitry Darling who made a name with his industrial crossover project Freakangel and with the electropop act Suicidal Romance. He recently signed this new project to Alfa Matrix. This new project is a good example of how the dark electro scene can evolve. Warmly recommended!

Here’s the video for “Hidden (Merimell remix)”.

And here are the releases available on Bandcamp, Spotify etc..

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/hidden-ep">Hidden EP by MATTHEW CREED</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/love-is-just-another-stab-in-the-back-ep">Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back EP by MATTHEW CREED</a>