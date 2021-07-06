Synth-pop artist Alice Hubble announces new album: ‘Hexentanzplatz’ – watch video for first single

(Photo by Tom Hilverkus) Synth-pop artist Alice Hubble has announced a new album, “Hexentanzplatz”, out September 10th via Happy Robots, a boutique independent record label, based in London.

Alice Hubble (one half of Arthur & Martha) released her solo debut “Polarlichter” in September 2019. Her ingredients: layered vintage synthesisers and mellotron. The album was inspired by the 70’s recordings by Tangerine Dream, Ashra and Mike Oldfield (particularly the records he made with his sister Sally). The recordings were completed & mixed at Big Jelly Studios in Ramsgate, co-produced by Mikey Collins.

With the new single “My Dear Friend” she introduces us to the follow-up album “Hexentanzplatz”. It was inspired by the discovery of a collection of love letters written by Hubble’s mother to her father around the time that they first met. Alice Hubble: “My mother passed away when I was in my teens and these letters gave me a real insight into who she was as a person, her ‘newly in love’ giddiness jumping off the page.”

“Hexentanzplatz” is named after the German mountain and translated literally means ‘Witches’ Dance Floor’. “Hexentanzplatz” will be available on vinyl, CD and digital on September 10th via Happy Robots.

Watch “My Dear Friend” below.