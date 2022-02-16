Electro pop act Lucky Iris amasses 34.000 Spotify plays with Valentine’s Day single

February 16, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Courteney Frisby) Here’s a discovery which will please the electro pop fans, Lucky…
Electro pop act Lucky Iris amasses 34.000 Spotify plays with Valentine's Day single

(Photo by Courteney Frisby) Here’s a discovery which will please the electro pop fans, Lucky Iris. This Leeds based electropop act consists of the duo Jasper (music) and Maeve (vocalist and lyrics) and the duo has now released the track “(I’m not good at writing) love songs” on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Mixed by Lee Smith (Holly Humberstone, Easy Life, Sfven) and mastered by Tom Woodhead the track amassed a whopping 34.000 streams on Spotify, not bad in such a short time.

Despite the bubblegum title, the band offers a really attractive electro pop here mixed with more commercial elements. About the song Maeve has this to say: “To say I’ve been unlucky in love is probably putting it nicely… I used to give all of my time and energy to a series of relationships, but I got nothing in return. At the time I was honestly perplexed as to where I kept going wrong… in retrospect, it was more a matter of putting my time into the wrong people… but that’s a song in itself.”

It was March 2020 that saw the pair self-release their concept EP “Turns Out We Should Have Stayed At Home”, featuring “Get Ready With Me” which saw them gain a multitude of fans and
opportunities. In 2021 the pair really began to pick up momentum with their debut single “Coffee Shop” shortly followed by “Speak Soon”.

Embraced by commercial radios there is surely enough electro pop fun to be discovered. Check the single below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Electro pop act Lucky Iris amasses 34.000 Spotify plays with Valentine's Day single

Electro pop act Lucky Iris amasses 34.000 Spotify plays with Valentine’s Day single

February 16, 2022 bernard
Dark pop act Mayhem Lettuce to offers first track from upcoming album 'Complete Sentences' out in May

Dark pop act Mayhem Lettuce to offers first track from upcoming album ‘Complete Sentences’ out in May

February 16, 2022 bernard
First Aid 4 Souls to land all new album in April: 'I Am The Night' - check out the first 2 tracks

Electro industrial act First Aid 4 Souls to land all new album in April: ‘I Am The Night’ – check out the first 2 tracks

February 15, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Spanish dark folk act Har Belex returns with 2nd album

Spanish dark folk act Har Belex returns with 2nd album – check out the first single

February 15, 2022 bernard
Video for debut single from new Christian Death album is out now: 'Blood Moon'

Video for debut single from new Christian Death album is out now: ‘Blood Moon’

February 15, 2022 bernard