Electro pop act Lucky Iris amasses 34.000 Spotify plays with Valentine’s Day single

(Photo by Courteney Frisby) Here’s a discovery which will please the electro pop fans, Lucky Iris. This Leeds based electropop act consists of the duo Jasper (music) and Maeve (vocalist and lyrics) and the duo has now released the track “(I’m not good at writing) love songs” on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Mixed by Lee Smith (Holly Humberstone, Easy Life, Sfven) and mastered by Tom Woodhead the track amassed a whopping 34.000 streams on Spotify, not bad in such a short time.

Despite the bubblegum title, the band offers a really attractive electro pop here mixed with more commercial elements. About the song Maeve has this to say: “To say I’ve been unlucky in love is probably putting it nicely… I used to give all of my time and energy to a series of relationships, but I got nothing in return. At the time I was honestly perplexed as to where I kept going wrong… in retrospect, it was more a matter of putting my time into the wrong people… but that’s a song in itself.”

It was March 2020 that saw the pair self-release their concept EP “Turns Out We Should Have Stayed At Home”, featuring “Get Ready With Me” which saw them gain a multitude of fans and

opportunities. In 2021 the pair really began to pick up momentum with their debut single “Coffee Shop” shortly followed by “Speak Soon”.

Embraced by commercial radios there is surely enough electro pop fun to be discovered. Check the single below.