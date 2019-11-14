Dark-o-matic debutes with ‘New Hope’ album – complete preview available

Out now via the fine label SkyQode is the debut album by Dark-o-matic, entitled “New Hope”. It consists of 10 tracks, including “Zugswang” (which is featured on “Face The Beat: Session 5”), “Make Me Blue” and “Authentic?”. A great band you need to discover pretty fast.

The album can be downloaded via various channels right here! Warmly recommended!

Dark-o-matic was started in 2017 by Greg Dovas who was later joined by vocalist Piero Delux. Enlisting the help of sound engineer and producer George Nerantzis, the duo started recording their music, best described as a cross between 80’s wave music and synthpop but with a darker edge to it. The CD version of the album features 4 bonus remixes by Unity One, Requiem4FM, People Theatre and Purple Fog Side.

You can listen to the album below.

