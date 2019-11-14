a-ha’s ‘Take On Me’ hits n1 in the UK charts after 34 years (!) + first show in Singapore + first two parts ‘Take On Me’ rockumentary available

First some good news for our Asian readers, a-ha will be doing their very first show in Southeast Asia on 21 March in Singapore. You can get your tickets here.

“Take On Me” documentary

And that’s not the only news from the Norwegian trio. Also up are the first 2 parts in the story behind a-ha’s multi-platinum hit “Take On Me”. The three-part documentary will be completed tomorrow. ‘The Making Of… Take On Me’ includes an array of talking heads including Nile Rodgers, Ed Sheeran, the song’s producer, Alan Tarney, Bunty Bailey, and the video’s designers / animators, Candace Reckinger and Michael Patterson.

Below are part 1 and 2

“Take On Me” hits n1 in the UK

In further news, “Take On Me” has hit the number 1 spot in the UK Physical Singles Chart via the re-release as an exclusive, limited edition coloured 7” vinyl.

Although “Take On Me” went to number 1 in many countries back in 1985, it did not reach the top of the chart in the UK – until now. The blue 7” vinyl includes “Take On Me” as produced by Alan Tarney and “Take On Me” in the 1984 version in an alternate mix, produced by Tony Mansfield.

